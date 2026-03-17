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A TUI for easily running parallel coding agents.

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amux is a terminal tool for running several coding agents in parallel.

 

Core features include parallel agent sessions, support for many terminal coding agents, importing and using git worktrees, diff viewing, keyboard and mouse control, tmux backed isolation, and persistent sessions for each agent. This tool requires tmux so that each agent can run a seperate tmux session for terminal isolation.

 

Handy for developers comparing coding agents, running parallel prompts at once, or splitting tasks across branches while keeping output separated during experiments, reviews, and fast moving build sessions in the terminal.

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