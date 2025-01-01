A 2FA TUI for your shell.

andcli is a TUI that shows fresh TOTP codes from mobile authenticators.

It generates OTP codes by using encrypted backups exported from andOTP, Aegis authenticator, 2FAS and Authenticator Pro, then it lists these accounts in the TUI. It has search, keyboard navigation with arrow and vim keybindings, instant revealing of the OTP codes and you can press "u" to hide usernames. When the code is shown, you can press "c" to copy the code to your clipboard (with support for xclip, wl-copy, pbcopy or clip.exe).

For those who are privacy-minded or those who sync encrypted vaults on their own clouds (Dropbox, NextCloud) and prefer the terminal would find andcli useful. Ideal in any situation where you need to quickly copy and grab OTP codes without reaching for your phone all of the time.