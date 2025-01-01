A TUI tool for trimming OpenAPI specifications down to size.

apisnip is a TUI tool that trims large OpenAPI specification files by interactively selecting which endpoints to keep.

This tool supports OpenAPI specs in JSON or YAML and keeps all references and structure intact while removing unneeded parts. You can navigate through the endpoints with the keyboard or the mouse, visualize HTTP methods with color coded highlighting and you can use fuzzy search to quickly find paths. Other features include loading API specifications from URLs, grouping selected endpoints at the top of the list and switching between light and dark terminal themes.

Useful for API maintainers, software developers and those working with large API definitions, apisnip helps create smaller, focused specs when working with microservices and APIs all from within the terminal.