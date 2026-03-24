A TUI package manager for APT-based Linux distributions.

Review this script before executing in your terminal.

aptui is a terminal tool for managing APT packages on Linux.

It lets you browse package lists, search and filter them, switch between installed and upgradable views, sort results, handles parallel downloads, and check details like version, size, dependencies, and homepage links.

You can also pin your favourite packages, export your installed packages to JSON and import them when you need to restore your packages on another system. This tool can manage your PPA repositories by adding, removing and disabling them in the TUI.

aptui works well for Linux users who use APT as their package manager and may want to try an alternative TUI for managing Linux packages.