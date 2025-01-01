arduino-cli-interactive is a tool that acts as a middle ground between the Arduino CLI and the Arduino IDE, it aims to ease the transition from the Arduino IDE GUI to the Arduino CLI (Command line interface) for newcomers to Arduino CLI.

Main features are the same as the IDE: Board selection, New sketch creation, library installation, compilation and uploading of code. It also supports 3rd party cores for ESP32 and ESP8266 based boards, editing sketches and a built-in Serial Monitor.

This tool works best for those working with Arduino, especially learners, experimenters and professionals looking for an interactive and menu-based way of working with Arduino hardware in the terminal.