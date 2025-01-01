A cross-platform audio recording/playback CLI tool with a TUI.

This tool supports recording audio with custom file naming, playing .wav files and monitoring input and output devices. The TUI enables users to search for files, select output devices and when recording, it displays a waveform in the terminal.

This tool is suitable for terminal users who want to quickly test their microphone or sound speaker (with asak monitor) and when you need helpful visual feedback on the loudness of your audio setup. It aims to be a an audio swiss army knife similar to SoX but more fun and interactive.