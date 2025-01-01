asciinema

A terminal session recorder.

apt-get install asciinema

asciinema is a command line tool that allows you to record and share terminal sessions.

 

It captures your terminal activity, including commands, output, and timing, and saves it as a JSON file it makes it easy to communicate complex technical information in a clear and concise way.

 

asciinema is cross platform on macOS, Linux and BSD and is particularly useful for creating tutorials or debugging sessions in the terminal.

