asn
shell
mit
ASN lookup tool and traceroute server
https://github.com/nitefood/asn#prerequisite-packages
asn is a multifunctional tool for network analysis and reconnaissance, focusing on Autonomous System Number (ASN) data.
It integrates functionalities such as RPKI validity checks, BGP statistics, IP version support, prefix analysis, URL investigation, ASPath scrutiny, organizational data, IP reputation, geolocation, fingerprinting, and more.