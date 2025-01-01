A terminal-based star map.

astroterm is a star map that displays real-time sky views, stars, planets, constellations and the moon, all in the terminal.

Features of astroterm include, highly accurate terminal rendering of the planets, moons and stars. It also has color, constellation outlines and various configuration options. It supports controlling star brightness thresholds, city-based coordinates, and optional grids and it is able to track precise moon phases in real-time.

Customization by date, time and location and future celestial events are features also supported by astroterm. For precise observation, users can specify latitude, longitude, or pick a city name for quick setup. If you're a fan of tracking celestial objects, consider viewing planets with astroterm in your terminal.