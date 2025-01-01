Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A simple API client (postman like) in your terminal.

atac (A Terminal API Client) is a terminal HTTP client, similar to Postman but designed to work entirely within the terminal with a TUI.

It supports various HTTP methods (GET, POST, PUT, etc.), handles authentication (Basic, Bearer tokens), and can manage request collections. Users can run asynchronous requests, use pre- and post-request scripts, and store data locally in JSON or YAML files.

atac works best for developers needing an offline, cross platform and lightweight API client without a graphical interface or GUI.