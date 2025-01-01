Sync, search and backup shell history.

Atuin is a tool that replaces your existing shell history with a SQLite database.

A key feature is the ability to backup and synchronize your shell history between machines, with the data being fully end-to-end encrypted (E2EE). Atuin also features a full-screen search TUI, support for multiple shells including zsh , bash , fish , nushell and xonsh , plus displaying statistics on command usage in the terminal.

Those who occasionally search their command history and need it backed up across multiple machines with no information lost will find Atuin very useful for this. You can also self-host your own Atuin server or use the server provided by Atuin.

It's perfect for developers or anyone who frequently switches between different terminals or devices and want a unified, seamless and searchable shell history in their terminal.