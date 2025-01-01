Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A charming TUI for AWS SSO session management.

awsesh is a terminal-based AWS session manager that connects to AWS SSO accounts via a TUI or CLI interface.

Features include AWS SSO session handling, fast account and role switching, fuzzy search to filter accounts, browser console launch, CLI-only mode, region-specific settings, session persistence and improved handling for large account lists. It also supports editing and removing saved accounts.

This tool suits developers, sysadmins and AWS users managing multiple SSO accounts who want to switch contexts quickly in a terminal, track recent sessions and optionally open the AWS console directly in the terminal.