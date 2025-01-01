az-tui

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/az-tui/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/az-tui/

A TUI for managing Azure Container Apps.

image preview of az-tui

az-tui is a TUI for managing Azure Container Apps (inspired by k9s).

 

It includes listing container apps across your subscription and viewing each app’s configuration details and revision history. It supports live log tailing for any app or revision and provides a way to jump into a running container’s shell for debugging. This tool also lets you browse container apps, see detailed info and revisions and access logs or an interactive shell in any container.

 

This tool is beneficial for cloud engineers, SREs or developers who manage Azure Container Apps and want to monitor and control them in the terminal. It works great for quickly checking app status, reviewing revision history or troubleshooting containers without using the Azure web portal.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.