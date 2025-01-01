A TUI for managing Azure Container Apps.

az-tui is a TUI for managing Azure Container Apps (inspired by k9s).

It includes listing container apps across your subscription and viewing each app’s configuration details and revision history. It supports live log tailing for any app or revision and provides a way to jump into a running container’s shell for debugging. This tool also lets you browse container apps, see detailed info and revisions and access logs or an interactive shell in any container.

This tool is beneficial for cloud engineers, SREs or developers who manage Azure Container Apps and want to monitor and control them in the terminal. It works great for quickly checking app status, reviewing revision history or troubleshooting containers without using the Azure web portal.