A terminal user interface (TUI) for the Kubernetes API.

b4n is a TUI for interacting with Kubernetes clusters via the Kubernetes API, inspired by k9s.

Key features include viewing lists of Kubernetes resources (with the ability to switch between namespaces), deleting selected resources and viewing or editing the YAML configuration of a resource. You can also inspect events for a resource, change theming of b4n, navigate the TUI using keybindings, stream logs from a container, open an interactive shell inside a container and enable port forwarding for a container’s port.

Kubernetes administrators, DevOps engineers and cloud developers would find b4n helpful for managing and troubleshooting cluster resources. It's a tool one can use for quickly checking pod statuses, tailing logs or debugging issues without needing a graphical dashboard.