A background rust code checker.

bacon is a background Rust code checker designed to monitor your projects with minimal user input. It runs alongside your favorite editor, alerting you to errors, warnings or test failures in real time.

Core features include running cargo check , clippy or tests, with simple keyboard commands / keybindings. It supports custom jobs through a bacon.toml configuration file, letting you tailor specific tasks such as checking examples or targeting specific platforms like Windows. You can also switch between tasks or focus on specific failures.

This tool works best for Rust developers and those who are looking for tools that can be integrated into existing editors, consider bacon if you primarily work with Rust codebases and environments.