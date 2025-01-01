bacon

rust
agpl-3.0

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/bacon/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/bacon/

A background rust code checker.

pacman -S bacon

bacon is a background Rust code checker designed to monitor your projects with minimal user input. It runs alongside your favorite editor, alerting you to errors, warnings or test failures in real time.

 

Core features include running cargo check, clippy or tests, with simple keyboard commands / keybindings. It supports custom jobs through a bacon.toml configuration file, letting you tailor specific tasks such as checking examples or targeting specific platforms like Windows. You can also switch between tasks or focus on specific failures.

 

This tool works best for Rust developers and those who are looking for tools that can be integrated into existing editors, consider bacon if you primarily work with Rust codebases and environments.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.