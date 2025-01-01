A powerful expense tracker that lives in your terminal.

bagels is a powerful TUI expense tracker for the terminal, letting you record and review expenses in one place.

Features include accounts, (sub)categories, splits, transfers, recurring transaction templates, quick entry shortcuts and budgeting insights. This tool also shows your accounting graphically in tables, line charts, records, as category breakdowns, people owed and has plotting tools that highlight spending and forecasting trends. You can customize keybindings, set defaults like first weekday and it saves data locally in a SQLite database.

bagels is suitable for programmers, students, hobbyists and those who are looking for distraction free budgeting. If you prefer doing accounting in the terminal and need a TUI with support for interactive spending insights and filtering, bagels works best here.