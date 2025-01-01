A tool for snapshot load testing APIs.

ballast is a command line tool for snapshot load testing APIs. It captures performance snapshots of endpoints and compares the results in the terminal.

The tool reads in a JSON configuration file to define tests with HTTP methods, concurrent requests, cycles and thresholds. It supports GET, POST and other methods, letting you specify headers, JSON bodies and expected responses. It also has features for ramping up requests and one off runs.

API developers, testers and engineers working on performance tuning would find ballast useful for this use case. It is a simple tool to run and compare API performance quickly with easy to understand results.