A TUI for managing Obsidian vaults and notes.

basalt is a TUI that lets you manage Obsidian vaults and notes in the terminal.

Key features include markdown rendering with inline images, a side panel for note selection within a vault, persisting scroll position and a bottom information bar displaying the current mode (Select, Normal, Insert) along with word and character statistics. Users can navigate using keyboard shortcuts, access a help modal, and toggle vault selection screens.

For those who frequently use tmux with other tools, is used to terminal note taking, and for anyone who wants to use Obsidian in the CLI without context switching would find basalt useful. It is ideal for journaling, documentation or brainstorming with minimal memory usage.