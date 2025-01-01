A TUI to manage your tasks with minimal kanban logic.

basilk is a Terminal User Interface (TUI) for managing tasks with minimal kanban logic. It allows users to create projects and tasks, organizing them into "Up Next," "On Going," and "Done" categories.

The tool stores data in a JSON format for easier exporting and access across different operating systems. It's designed to be simple and portable for quick task organization in the terminal. It also has the ability to rename tasks and has keybindings to quickly navigate the TUI.

basilk suits users want to try a straightforward and minimal way of tracking small tasks across projects in kanban form. For those who don't need additional features of a kanban tool and are looking for a simple