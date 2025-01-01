bat
A cat(1) clone with wings.
apt install bat
bat is an enhanced version of the
cat command, written in Rust, integrating syntax highlighting, git integration, and automatic paging.
Its syntax highlighting supports numerous programming and markup languages, making code more readable directly in the terminal. Git integration allows users to see modifications in relation to the index, highlighting the added or changed lines.
bat automatically pages through the content using a pager like
less, improving readability. Additionally, bat can display non-printable characters and supports file concatenation, maintaining utility for basic text viewing and combining tasks.