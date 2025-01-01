Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A Homebrew TUI Manager.

Bold Brew (bbrew) is a TUI tool for managing Homebrew packages on macOS.

It enables users to search for packages, install or remove them, update packages individually or in bulk, and view package dependencies. Additionally, it provides system monitoring features, such as checking Homebrew system status, monitoring disk usage, and viewing installation logs.

This tool works best for developers and macOS users who prefer visually managing Homebrew packages through a TUI, rather than typing brew commands on the command line.