bbrew

go
mit

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/bbrew/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/bbrew/

A Homebrew TUI Manager.

brew install Valkyrie00/homebrew-bbrew/bbrew

Bold Brew (bbrew) is a TUI tool for managing Homebrew packages on macOS.

 

It enables users to search for packages, install or remove them, update packages individually or in bulk, and view package dependencies. Additionally, it provides system monitoring features, such as checking Homebrew system status, monitoring disk usage, and viewing installation logs.

 

This tool works best for developers and macOS users who prefer visually managing Homebrew packages through a TUI, rather than typing brew commands on the command line.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.