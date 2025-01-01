Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Bits, bytes and address calculator.

bcal (Byte CALculator) is a command-line calculator focused on data storage and conversion tasks in the terminal.

The tool supports arithmetic operations with storage units, including addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, and bitwise calculations. It accepts piped input and file redirection, and can invoke bc or calc modes for multi-base computations. The interface retains the last result and follows SI and IEC unit standards. It also has a interactive live REPL to perform these calculations and conversions.

bcal works best for software, hardware, systems, security and compiler engineers, who need quick numeric conversions and address calculations. It suits users who handle low-level data manipulation and disk operations frequently.