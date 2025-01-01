Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.

bfs is a command-line tool that improves upon the UNIX find command by using a breadth-first search approach, compatible across multiple operating systems.

It offers faster file discovery, flexible argument placement, detailed error messages with typo detection, and options like -exclude to skip subtrees and -nohidden to bypass hidden files.

System administrators, developers and power users benefit from bfs when searching files and directories in the terminal as it improves upon and acts as a fine alternative to the traditional find command.