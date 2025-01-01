bfs

c
0bsd

Share on:

X / Twitter Threads Bluesky Reddit Hacker News Email

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/bfs/

Enter Your Mastodon Instance

https://

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

https://terminaltrove.com/bfs/

A breadth-first version of the UNIX find command.

apt-get install bfs

bfs is a command-line tool that improves upon the UNIX find command by using a breadth-first search approach, compatible across multiple operating systems.

 

It offers faster file discovery, flexible argument placement, detailed error messages with typo detection, and options like -exclude to skip subtrees and -nohidden to bypass hidden files.

 

System administrators, developers and power users benefit from bfs when searching files and directories in the terminal as it improves upon and acts as a fine alternative to the traditional find command.

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.