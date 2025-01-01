A simple TUI for handling your BibLaTeX database.

bibiman is a TUI for managing BibLaTeX databases.

The tool features a simple TUI with Vim-like keybindings, fuzzy searching and keyword filtering. It supports editing and viewing entries in a terminal editor such as vim, helix, emacs or nano, copying citekeys, loading multiple entries in one session, opening related PDFs or URLs and sorting records by various columns.

Works best for researchers, students and hobbyists, bibiman is suited for anyone that wants to remain focused and want to use a keyboard friendly and less distracting interface to navigate bibliographies in the terminal.