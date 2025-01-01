binsider
Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.
cargo install binsider
binsider is a TUI tool that performs general, static and dynamic analysis on ELF binaries in the terminal, it is a swiss army knife for binary inspection.
With binsider you can examine ELF layouts, symbols and sections, trace system calls and signals similar to
strace(1), display an interactive hexdump while you're analysing a binary and you can find sensitive strings within binaries with string extraction. This tool also has the ability to search, modify or jump to different sections of a binary with useful keybindings.
Those who analyze ELF binaries often would find binsider very useful to try out, such as Linux engineers, hobbyists and especially reverse engineers.