Analyze ELF binaries like a boss.

binsider is a TUI tool that performs general, static and dynamic analysis on ELF binaries in the terminal, it is a swiss army knife for binary inspection.

With binsider you can examine ELF layouts, symbols and sections, trace system calls and signals similar to strace(1) , display an interactive hexdump while you're analysing a binary and you can find sensitive strings within binaries with string extraction. This tool also has the ability to search, modify or jump to different sections of a binary with useful keybindings.

Those who analyze ELF binaries often would find binsider very useful to try out, such as Linux engineers, hobbyists and especially reverse engineers.