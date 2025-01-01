Terminal ANSI Logo Designer & Font Library.

bit is a TUI logo designer and ANSI font library that creates stylized ASCII art text with the ability to preview changes as you edit.

This tool displays an interactive interface with six control panels and access to over 100 retro, pixel, bitmap and decorative fonts of your choosing. It supports rich colors, gradients, horizontal and vertical color gradients using ANSI colors and hex values. Other features include effects such as shadows, for adjustable offsets with three density styles, text scaling that works at multiple resolutions and smart typography which control and handle spacing and alignment.

bit can also export your logo to a .txt file or you can export to six programming languages (Go, Javascript, Python, Rust and Bash) with properly escaped ANSI sequences and you can use the CLI if you prefer generating ASCII text without the TUI.

Those who create CLI tools, ASCII / ANSI art or just want to play around with graphics in the terminal can consider using bit for this. It is useful for creating terminal header logos, banners for Linux motd headers, ANSI logos and generating terminal friendly banners for their projects.