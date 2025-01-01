bitchat-tui

A TUI client for bitchat.

yay -S bitchat-tui

bitchat-tui is a terminal-based secure messaging client implementing the BitChat protocol for off-grid, peer-to-peer communication over Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

 

The main feature of this TUI client is that it does not need an internet connection to work, only Bluetooth and a bluetooth peer server. It supports encryption, Bluetooth mesh networking, public and private channels, direct messaging, no account registration, password-protected channels, user blocking and ownership transfers.

 

Ideal for privacy advocates, field researchers, maker-spaces, event organizers preferring local networks and anyone requiring secure communication even when internet is not available or during an outage.

