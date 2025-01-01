Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Utility that makes backups of your files/directories.

bkp is a command-line tool for creating backups of files or directories. It can produce simple copies or .tar archives with optional metadata like author, creation time and commit messages for tar backups.

The tool supports multiple files and restores data to the original location with a single command. Use the -a flag for archives and -m to add comments.

Useful for developers and power users, bkp ensures quick backups and easy restoration without complex setup.