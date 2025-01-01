TUI for managing bluetooth on Linux.

bluetui is a TUI tool for managing Bluetooth devices in the terminal for Linux based operating systems.

With this tool, you can pair or unpair devices, device renaming, start or stop scanning, enable or disable discoveries and manage power settings. Additionally, it lets you customize keybindings in the configuration file for even more personalized usage.

It's an ideal tool if you often need to control various Bluetooth settings and prefer the terminal over a GUI. This tool assumes that the BlueZ Bluetooth stack is installed on the Linux system and has a series of default keybindings that allows navigation through its TUI interface.