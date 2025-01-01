Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A TUI bluetooth manager for Linux.

bluetuith is a Bluetooth connection manager TUI for Linux. It allows you to interact with Bluetooth adapters and devices all inside the terminal.

Core features include file transfer via OBEX, pairing with authentication, connecting devices, toggling adapter power, managing Bluetooth networking (PANU/DUN), remote media control playback and mouse support.

Useful for those who prefer terminal tools and working in the terminal, bluetuith can be considered should one seek an alternative to graphical bluetooth managers.