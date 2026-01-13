A TUI for macOS to interact with bluetooth devices via blueutil.

blueutil-tui is a TUI for macOS that allows you to manage Bluetooth devices in the terminal.

It supports listing currently paired devices, scanning for new devices and visualising connection details of each device in rows all from the TUI interface. You can refresh the device list or quit the app with simple shortcuts and it calls blueutil under the hood to connect or disconnect devices without manually typing Bluetooth commands.

This tool is could be useful for developers on macOS who want a quick TUI interface for both managing and visualizing technical information about their bluetooth devices in the terminal.