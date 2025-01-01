Get to your bookmarks in a flash.

bmm is a CLI tool bookmark manager that stores your links locally.

This tool supports importing bookmarks from formats such as HTML, JSON, and TXT. It handles saving, updating, deleting and searching bookmark links while managing tags efficiently. It also has a TUI for interactively navigating, searching and viewing details of your saved bookmarks.

This tool is for those who want to manage their bookmarks locally in one place instead of the browser. It is useful if you have hundreds of thousands of bookmarks and want to migrate to a local bookmarking solution with importing support in the terminal.