A terminal EPUB Book Reader.

bookokrat is a terminal EPUB reader that renders e-books with full formatting, including images, tables, syntax-highlighted code blocks and even math formulas, all directly in your terminal.

You can attach notes to text selections and perform full-text searches across the book for reference. It has key bindings that are vim-like (for scrolling, searching, etc.) along with mouse support, and it automatically saves your place with bookmarks and reading history so you can resume where you left off or revisit earlier sections.

You can also inspect reading statistics, customize the theme, open images in place in the browser, view EPUBs with MathML syntax, jump to table of contents and enjoy reading with split view. The zen mode feature hides the status bar and the sidebar so you can read without distractions.

This tool is useful for anyone who loves reading EPUBs and prefers the terminal to read them in.