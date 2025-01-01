braindrop

python
gpl-3.0

A terminal-based client for raindrop.io.

pip install braindrop

braindrop is a terminal-based client for raindrop.io, which allows users to manage and search bookmarks within the terminal.

 

Core features include bookmark management and search functionality. The setup involves creating a raindrop.io API token and passing it to braindrop for the client to work. Configuration files and token storage are managed within designated directories and braindrop can be further explored through its inbuilt help screen.

 

This tool is suitable for those who are want to explore, edit, open and manage bookmarks without leaving the terminal.

