A pleasant file explorer in your terminal supporting all filesystems.

browsr is a TUI tool for exploring files on both local and remote systems, supporting a variety of storage options.

It features syntax highlighting (for code), direct access local directories and cloud storage directories such as AWS, S3, Google Cloud Storage and Azure Blob Storage. It can also navigate directories via SSH and display them in browsr.

browsr is useful for developers and system administrators who need an all in one filesystem browser that supports multiple cloud providers, the S3 protocol and SSH without context switching or CLI commands.