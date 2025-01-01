Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

Interactive tree-like terminal file manager.

bt (Better Tree) is a lightweight TUI tool for manipulating file trees in the terminal.

It supports common file operations like moving, copying, renaming and deleting files with simple keybindings. Users can navigate directories, preview files and edit files directly in their preferred editor.

For those used to traditional column-based file managers, bt maintains context and simplifies file management tasks. It is ideal for developers and terminal enthusiasts needing an intuitive file tree manager.