A terminal monitor of resources.

btop is a resource monitor for the terminal. It offers real-time visualization of usage statistics for your machine's CPU, memory, disks, network, and processes.

Written in C++, the TUI user interface presents clear, interactive and detailed graphs as well as it being highly responsive. It features a battery meter and can filter processes or display processes as a tree view, show an autoscaling graph for network usage, I/O activity for disk activity and show more useful information.

btop is ideal when you need on-the-spot analysis of system stats especially for monitoring resource-heavy activities.