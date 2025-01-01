btop
c++
apache-2.0
Share on:
Enter Your Mastodon Instance
https://
Copy the link below to share to Mastodon
https://terminaltrove.com/btop/
A terminal monitor of resources.
apt-get install btop
btop is a resource monitor for the terminal. It offers real-time visualization of usage statistics for your machine's CPU, memory, disks, network, and processes.
Written in C++, the TUI user interface presents clear, interactive and detailed graphs as well as it being highly responsive. It features a battery meter and can filter processes or display processes as a tree view, show an autoscaling graph for network usage, I/O activity for disk activity and show more useful information.
btop is ideal when you need on-the-spot analysis of system stats especially for monitoring resource-heavy activities.