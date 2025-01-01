A Modern Rust debugger for Linux x86-64.

bugstalker is a terminal debugger for Rust programs on Linux (x86-64) that provides both a console mode and an interactive TUI from the terminal.

It has standard debugging features like breakpoints, stepping and watchpoints with support for multithreaded programs and the ability to inspect the program state using data query expressions. It also understands Rust-specific types and formats them with Rust’s Debug trait for clarity. It also supports async Rust, letting you inspect Tokio tasks and their backtraces. You can also toggle between the console and TUI at any time.

bugstalker is ideal for Rust developers who want a specialized debugging tool. This tool particularly works best when working on and debugging complex Rust projects with threads, collections, smart pointers, async code all while working in the terminal.