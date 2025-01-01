Modern, customizable TUI calendar and task manager.

calcure is a TUI calendar and task manager with a customizable interface.

This tool has many features including creating tasks and calendar events, the ability to import data from calcurse, todo lists with subtasks and timers, .ics file integration, icons for events, vim key bindings, weather display and support for the persian calendar.

For those who are looking for productivity tools and need a terminal friendly tool will find calcure useful for managing their schedules and tasks efficiently in the terminal. It is a flexible, customizable calendar that integrates with existing tools and also cloud calendar services which may come in handy for cloud syncing.