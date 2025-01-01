Copy the link below to share to Mastodon

A user-friendly, lightweight TUI for disk imaging.

caligula is a terminal tool for imaging disks with a simple TUI interface. It automates disk burning while ensuring user input is accurate and safe.

Features of caligula include automatic disk detection, decompression of formats like .gz and .xz, hash verification and post-write disk validation. It also provides intuitive and cool graphs showing disk burn speed and handles permissions by prompting for root access when necessary.

caligula is perfect for developers, sysadmins and especially hobbyists with homelabs who want to create or burn disk images while staying in the terminal.