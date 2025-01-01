A small TUI journaling tool.

caps-log is a TUI journal that records daily entries as Markdown files. It parses log files to identify sections and tags automatically.

This journal displays a calendar and two menus that list section titles and tags. You can select a date to open a log in the editor using the $EDITOR environment variable. It supports remote storage by integrating with Git and includes a basic encryption option using AES-128 for speed and security. The interface uses keyboard shortcuts for navigation and log management, keeping the view clear and organized.

caps-log works great for those who want to track, log and organise activities and habits all in the terminal. If you want a tightly integrated journal that encrypts your data, visualises entries, works with your favorite editor and you're familiar with markdown, consider trying out caps-log.