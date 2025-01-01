Detects usage of unsafe Rust in a Rust crate and its dependencies.

cargo-geiger is a cargo subcommand that scans a Rust project (including all of its dependencies) for any usage of unsafe code.

It analyzes your project's source and its dependencies, then produces a tree view of the dependency graph annotated with statistics about unsafe usage. Crates that declare #![forbid(unsafe_code)] (forbidding unsafe) are marked accordingly, helping you identify which dependencies are entirely safe code and which contain some unsafe components.

It also generates a safety report that highlights how many unsafe code blocks and functions are present in each crate, acting like a geiger counter for your codebase by measuring the "radioactivity" of unsafe Rust in your dependency tree.

cargo-geiger is valuable for Rust developers and teams concerned with code safety. It allows you to quickly gauge the "safety health" of your project, which is especially important in security-sensitive applications or when vetting third-party libraries.