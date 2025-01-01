cargo-seek

rust
mit

A TUI for searching, adding and installing cargo crates.

cargo install --locked cargo-seek

cargo-seek is a terminal interface for searching, adding and managing Rust crates from crates.io.

 

Features include multi-criteria search sorting (sort by, relevance, downloads, updates, recently updated, newly added, etc), scope control for online/local/binary searches, visual labelling for dependencies and binaries, open documentation, repository, crates on the crates.io website from the terminal, binary installation from cargo and Cargo.toml dependency management with system-wide binary installation.

 

Rust developers managing multiple crates benefit from cargo-seek's unified interface for discovering packages, auditing dependencies and installing tools visually for their Rust project without browser switching.

