Cargo subcommand to select and execute binary/example targets.

cargo-selector is a terminal tool for efficiently selecting and running binary or example targets in a Rust project.

With an interactive interface, this tool acts as a cargo subcommand. Users can navigate through a list of binaries or examples, then execute cargo run or cargo build directly. Options include filtering by target kind and customizing display size, while keyboard shortcuts allow smooth navigation and action switching.

Perfect for developers who develop, build and test out Rust projects, cargo-selector can be considered to try out when you want to run examples of any library to quickly build and run example binaries with as few commands and typing as possible.