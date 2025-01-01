carl

a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.

cargo install carl

carl is a command-line calendar tool similar to cal(1) while adding features like colors and iCal support.

 

It displays single or multiple months, Julian dates, and agendas with highlighted events from iCal files. Customization options include themes and colors, allowing users to personalize their calendar view.

 

This tool is useful for those who need an modern alternative to cal(1) while needing a visual, terminal-based calendar with enhanced readability.

