a cal(1) alternative calendar for the command-line.

carl is a command-line calendar tool similar to cal(1) while adding features like colors and iCal support.

It displays single or multiple months, Julian dates, and agendas with highlighted events from iCal files. Customization options include themes and colors, allowing users to personalize their calendar view.