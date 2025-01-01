A TUI podcast client for the terminal.

castero is a TUI podcast client that lets you subscribe to podcast feeds, download episodes and play them in the terminal.

You can add feeds, refresh them for new episodes and select episodes to play immediately or queue for later. It has keyboard controls to pause/resume playback, seek forward/backward, adjust volume and change playback speed during an episode.

This client is works best for those who want to manage podcasts without a GUI, that runs in the background and is interactive all without leaving the terminal.