Email Terminal Tools
Email, originating in the 1970s, enabled near-instant text transmission globally. Today, it's integral for professional correspondence, marketing, and notifications. For developers, it facilitates bug reports, feature requests, and team collaboration.
Its protocols and formats are manipulated by various developer tools for automation, analysis, and integration within software ecosystems.
Below is a list of terminal tools that work with email.
- aerc - A pretty good email client.
- meli - configurable and extensible terminal email client.
- neomutt - A command line mail reader based on mutt
