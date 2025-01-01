A command line tool and library for transferring data.

curl is a well known command-line utility program used for data transfer through URL syntax, that many developers would have used at least once.

This tool works with various networking protocols including HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, SCP, SFTP, MQTT, POP3, TLS, SMTP and more. Curl features authentication requests, HTTP compression and is also a popular engine (libcurl) behind many applications for their data transmission stack for their own applications.

Curl can be used in the terminal or in shell scripts to drive HTTP traffic, test APIs, download files from a remote server, or even navigate the web programmatically, curl is a valuable tool that every developer may find beneficial.