neomutt
c
gpl-2.0
A command line mail reader based on mutt
apt install neomutt
neoutt is a command-line email client, that stems from the well-known mutt email client, offering advanced features like virtual folders, integration, and sidebar support.
neomutt is a highly configurable, focusing on code clarity and feature improvements, is actively developed by a community dedicated to enhancing email management efficiency.