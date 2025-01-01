neomutt

c
gpl-2.0

A command line mail reader based on mutt

apt install neomutt

neoutt is a command-line email client, that stems from the well-known mutt email client, offering advanced features like virtual folders, integration, and sidebar support.

 

neomutt is a highly configurable, focusing on code clarity and feature improvements, is actively developed by a community dedicated to enhancing email management efficiency.

