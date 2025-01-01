File Manager Terminal Tools

Terminal-based file managers enable streamlined file organization and manipulation through text commands, offering a robust, lightweight and quick solution compared to graphical counterparts.

 

Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for managing files in the terminal.

  1. broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
  1. duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
  1. kupo - A terminal file manager / browser, kupo!
  1. lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
  1. xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer

Know any File Manager based terminal tools that would be good for this list?

Post a Tool here!

Get Updates On Terminal Trove.

No spam, just updates on Terminal Trove. See an example update.