File Manager Terminal Tools
Terminal-based file managers enable streamlined file organization and manipulation through text commands, offering a robust, lightweight and quick solution compared to graphical counterparts.
Below are a list of terminal tools that developers use for managing files in the terminal.
- broot - A new way to see and navigate directory trees.
- duf - Disk Usage/Free Utility - a better 'df' alternative.
- kupo - A terminal file manager / browser, kupo!
- lf - A terminal file manager which "lists files".
- xplr - A hackable, minimal, fast TUI file explorer
Know any File Manager based terminal tools that would be good for this list?
Post a Tool here!